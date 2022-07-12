Berríos ties career-high with 13 Ks, Jays beat Phillies 4-3

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — José Berríos matched his career high by striking out 13 over six innings, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had four hits, including a go-ahead double in the sixth, and the Toronto Blue Jays snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3. Berríos (7-4) allowed three runs and six hits, improving to 5-0 in eight home starts. He struck out five in a row at one stretch, and fanned the final two batters he faced. Bryson Stott hit a solo home run for the Phillies, who have lost three straight.