Royals’ Merrifield ends streak of playing 553 straight games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Royals infielder Whit Merrifield’s streak of playing in a franchise-record 553 straight games ended when he missed the opener of a doubleheader against Detroit because of a toe injury. Merrifield’s string dated to June 24, 2018, and was the longest active streak in the majors. Merrifield exited Sunday’s game with right toe discomfort. He was fitted with a walking boot and is expected to be placed on the injured list due to a bone bruise and ligament swelling.