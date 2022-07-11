Rookie Jones drives in 4 as Guardians topple White Sox 8-4

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Nolan Jones drove in four runs in his home debut for Cleveland, leading the Guardians to an 8-4 win over the Chicago White Sox. A 24-year-old outfielder with a sweet swing, Jones hit a two-run single in the first inning off Lance Lynn. He chased the right-hander with a two-run double in the fifth. Jones is batting .500 (6 for 12) with a homer and eight RBIs in four games since coming up from Triple-A Columbus. Back from a 1-6 road trip to Detroit and Kansas City, the Guardians staked Cal Quantrill to a five-run lead in the first and moved back to .500 at 42-42.