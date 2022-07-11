Ronaldo ‘not for sale,’ Man United manager Ten Hag says

BANGKOK (AP) — Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo is “not for sale.” The team is in Thailand for a preseason tour but the 37-year-old forward didn’t make the trip due to an unspecified family issue, amid doubts over his future at the club. The new manager says, “We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo for this season so that’s it.” He adds, “Cristiano is not for sale… Cristiano is in our plans and we want to (have) success together.” Ronaldo returned to United from Juventus last season after 12 years away from Old Trafford but the team finished in sixth place and only qualified for the Europa League rather than the more prestigious Champions League.