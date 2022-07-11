Pirates’ Keller sharp for 7 innings in 5-1 win over Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Mitch Keller pitched one-run ball over seven innings, Jake Marisnick homered and doubled, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Miami Marlins 5-1. Keller scattered five hits, struck out five and hit a batter in his longest outing of the season. Diego Castillo singled twice and drove in two runs, while Kevin Newman had three hits for the Pirates, who won their third straight. Newman is 7 for 18 since returning from the injured list Friday. The Pirates struck quickly on Castillo’s two-run single against Trevor Rogers in the first. Newman’s RBI double in the second increased Pittsburgh’s advantage.