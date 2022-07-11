Netherlands captain Van Veenendaal out of Euros with injury

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Sari van Veenendaal, goalkeeper and captain of the defending champion Netherlands, has been ruled out for the remainder of the Women’s European Championship after injuring her shoulder in her team’s 1-1 draw with Sweden in their Group C opener. The Dutch soccer associations says Van Veenendaal will return to the Netherlands on Monday and be replaced by Feyenoord goalkeeper Jacintha Weimar. Coach Mark Parsons says the injury is terrible news for Van Veenendaal and his team. Van Veenendaal flattened defenders Stefanie van der Gragt and Lynn Wilms while defending a free kick against Sweden on Saturday. Van Veenendaal received attention in the aftermath and was forced off around 10 minutes later.