Canada beats Costa Rica 2-0, tops group at W Championship

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — Jessie Fleming scored an early goal and Canada beat Costa Rica 2-0 at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. Canada won Group B and will face either Jamaica or Haiti in the tournament semifinals. Both Canada and Costa Rica had already qualified for the 2023 Women’s World Cup as the top two finishers in their group. Fleming scored in the fifth minute and Sophie Schmidt added a goal in the 69th for the Canadians, who have not conceded a goal in the tournament. Panama beat Trinidad and Tobago to finish third in Group B and earn a spot in an intercontinental playoff for a World Cup berth.