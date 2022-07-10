Schauffele wins Scottish Open, 4th victory in the last year

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Xander Schauffele had gone more than two years without winning. Now he has four titles in the last 12 months. The latest was at the Scottish Open, and it wasn’t easy. Schauffele went from a four-shot lead to a one-shot deficit. Then he made two birdies and a key par save. He shot 70 and won by one shot over Kurt Kitayama. The consolation for Kitayama was earning one of three spots in the British Open. Schauffele won his previous start at the Travelers Championship. He goes to St. Andrews as one of the hottest players in golf.