Riley hits RBI single in 12th, surging Braves top Nationals

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley hit a tying home run in the eighth inning and a winning single in the 12th, lifting the surging Atlanta Braves to a 4-3 victory over the Washington Nationals. The defending World Series champion Braves have won six of seven and improved to 29-8 since June 1, the best record in the majors in that span. They are 1½ games behind the NL East-leading New York Mets and open a three-game series against them Monday night in Atlanta. Washington has lost 10 of 11. Juan Soto extended his hitting streak to 13 games. He’s batting .409 during the run. Dansby Swanson started the Braves 12th as the automatic runner at second base. After an intentional walk to Matt Olson, Riley lined a single to left off Jordan Weems.