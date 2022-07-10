Red Sox score 9 straight, rally past Yanks 11-6 for split

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Jeter Downs’ bases-loaded blooper dropped in to break a sixth-inning tie as the Boston Red Sox scored nine unanswered runs to rally past the New York Yankees 11-6. After losing the first two games of the series and falling 16 behind the first-place Yankees in the AL East, the Red Sox won the last two to manage a split. And they did it with a pair of comebacks sparked by Downs. He’s a 23-year-old rookie named after former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter who was supposed to start in Triple-A on Saturday but was scratched so he could head to Fenway Park.