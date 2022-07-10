Rays’ Wander Franco to injured list with wrist discomfort

CINCINNATI (AP) — Shortstop Wander Franco was put on the 10-day injured list by the Tampa Bay Rays, one day after he left the game against the Cincinnati Reds with what the team called right wrist discomfort. Franco left Saturday’s game after fouling off a 100.2 mph Hunter Greene pitch before striking out. Franco is to be examined by Dr. Douglas Carlan on Monday in St. Petersburg, Florida. The 21-year-old switch-hitter is batting .260 with five homers and 23 RBIs in over 58 games this season. Tampa Bay also placed centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day IL with left hip inflammation