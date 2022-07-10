LEADING OFF: All-Star squads start to change, Álvarez out

By The Associated Press

Now that the full Major League Baseball All-Star squads have been announced, look for the rosters to start changing. Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez, picked as a first-time All-Star, will miss the game July 19 at Dodger Stadium because of an injured right hand that’s gotten worse. He was put on the 10-day injured list Sunday and returned to Houston for treatment, according to manager Dusty Baker. Álvarez originally hurt his hand June 18 against the White Sox and has been dealing with soreness and inflammation since then. The Astros expect him to miss the next two series and possibly return after the All-Star break. Álvarez has 26 home runs this season and leads the American League with a .653 slugging percentage and a 1.058 OPS.