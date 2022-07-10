Kyrgios showed he belonged on Slam stage in Wimbledon loss

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Nick Kyrgios started things off by hitting a shot between his legs while warming up with Novak Djokovic before the Wimbledon final. Once play began, Kyrgios showed off more tricks. There was an underarm serve. Back-to-the-net shots. Thirty aces by the end. Once Djokovic began to move ahead on the scoreboard, Kyrgios began to lose focus and his play dipped. Djokovic wound up winning his seventh Wimbledon title by beating the unseeded Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3). Kyrgios said he felt he showed he belonged in his first major title match.