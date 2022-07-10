Jungels takes 1st career Tour stage win, Pogačar keeps lead

CHÂTEL LES PORTES DU SOLEIL, France (AP) — A stunning solo attack by Bob Jungels saw him claim his first Tour de France stage victory on the first Alpine finish of this year’s race. Two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar kept hold of the leader’s yellow jersey after the ninth stage on Sunday. The 29-year-old Jungels crossed the line 22 seconds ahead of Jonathan Castroviejo and 26 ahead of Carlos Verona. Pogačar remained 39 seconds ahead of Jonas Vingegaard but increased his advantage to 1:17 over 2018 winner Geraint Thomas. Monday is a rest day. The race ends on July 24 in Paris.