Could Wimbledon champ Rybakina join Swiatek, Osaka at top?

By CHRIS LEHOURITES

AP Sports Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Elena Rybakina served her way right into the Wimbledon void by winning this year’s tournament at the All England Club and might just be a new rival for Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka on the women’s tour. The 23-year-old Rybakina won her first major title on Saturday in only her second appearance at Wimbledon. She beat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 on Centre Court. Seven-time champion Serena Williams lost in the first round and defending champion Ash Barty has retired from the sport. Rybakina says “I think just now (the) generation is changing a bit and (there are) so many young players.”