Brazilian soccer ref says he is gay, hopes to inspire others

By MAURICIO SAVARESE
Associated Press

SAO PAULO (AP) — A FIFA-ranked referee in Brazil says he hopes his announcement that he is gay will inspire others in soccer. The 41-year-old Igor Benevenuto is one of the country’s main video assistant referees and he also takes charge of some matches in Brazil’s top two divisions. Benevenuto told TV Globo in a show broadcast on Sunday that he had used his referee’s job to “hide” his sexuality. Benevenuto now wants his announcement to help others.

