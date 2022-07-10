Astros place Álvarez on IL, slugger flown back to Houston

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez flew back to Houston for treatment after being placed on the 10-day injured list because of a right hand injury that has gotten worse, according to manager Dusty Baker. Álvarez originally hurt his hand June 18 against the White Sox and has been dealing with soreness and inflammation since then. The Astros expect him to miss the next two series and possibly return after the All-Star break.