Two-time Open champion Norman unwanted guest at St. Andrews

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Greg Norman is persona non grata at the British Open at St. Andrews. The R&A says in a statement that it has told Norman he is not invited to take part in festivities at St. Andrews next week. That would include the “Celebration of Champions” four-hole exhibition on Monday and the dinner for past champions. Norman won the British Open in 1986 and 1993. He is viewed as a disruptor in golf as CEO of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series. It is paying enormous sums to sign up players and offering $25 million at each event.