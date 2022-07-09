Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla both scored late in the second half, and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular season games in Seattle with a 3-0 win over the Sounders. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch now includes five wins and two draws.