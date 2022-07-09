Schauffele has 2-shot Scottish lead, seeks 2nd straight win

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Xander Schauffele went from a four-shot deficit to a two-shot lead in the Scottish Open. It just didn’t feel that way to him. Schauffele had the best round of the day at The Renaissance Club and was pulling away. But he finished with a pair of bogeys that left him in a sour mood. No matter. He still goes into the final day searching for his second straight PGA Tour win. Schauffele was two ahead of Rafa Cabrera Bello. Jordan Spieth was among those only three back. Also at stake Sunday is three spots for players not yet exempt for the British Open.