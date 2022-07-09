Red Sox All-Star 3B Devers to miss 2 games with sore back

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers will miss the next two games against the New York Yankees because of a sore back that forced him to make an early exit. Boston manager Alex Cora says the team will see how Devers is feeling on Monday. On Friday, the 25-year-old Devers was selected as the American League’s starting third baseman for the second straight year. Hours later, Devers hurt his back crashing into a side rail going for a foul ball at Fenway Park. He looked awkward taking a swing in his next at-bat before leaving the game. Devers is hitting .327 with 19 home runs and 51 RBIs.