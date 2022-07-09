Rangers catcher Mitch Garver opts for surgery, spring return

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver will have season-ending surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon in his throwing arm. Garver has been limited to being a designated hitter and unable to catch or throw since early May because of the right forearm issue that had bothered him long before then. He will have the surgery Monday so that he has time to fully recover and be behind at the plate next spring training. He is the DH this weekend in a three-game series against Minnesota. The Twins traded him to Texas in March.