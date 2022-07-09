Portugal rallies to hold Switzerland 2-2 at Women’s Euros

LEIGH, England (AP) — Portugal conceded twice in the opening five minutes against Switzerland before staging a comeback in the second half to draw 2-2 in their opening match at the Women’s European Championship. Portugal’s comeback was begun in the 58th minute by Diana Gomes who met the rebound after her initial header from a corner was saved by goalkeeper Gaëlle Thalmann. The equalizer was grabbed in the 65th by Jéssica Silva meeting a cross from Tatiana Pinto, ensuring the early Swiss goals from Coumba Sow and Rahel Kiwic were wiped out. The Netherlands and Sweden meet in the other Group C opener.