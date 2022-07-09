Verstappen cruises from pole to win Austrian GP sprint

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Max Verstappen comfortably won the sprint race from pole at the Austrian Grand Prix while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. almost collided as they scrapped behind him. Verstappen was untroubled over 23 laps of the 4.3-kilometer Red Bull Ring packed with orange-clad Dutch fans setting off orange flares and cheering on the world champion. Verstappen’s second sprint win of the season gave him an additional eight points. Leclerc picked up seven points for second place and Sainz got six for finishing third with the top eight scoring points. The final positions from the sprint set the grid for Sunday’s grand prix.