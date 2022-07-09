LEADING OFF: O’s go for 8th win in row, Devers out for Bosox

By The Associated Press

Ryan Mountcastle, Trey Mancini and the surprising Baltimore Orioles try on Sunday for their eighth straight win, which would match their best streak in 17 years. The last time the O’s won eight in a row was 2005 with a team that included Rafael Palmeiro and Sammy Sosa. Dean Kremer combined with four relievers to pitch the O’s past the Angels 1-0 Saturday at Camden Yards for their seventh straight victory. Coming off a 52-110 record, the Orioles are 42-44 and only a few games out of a wild-card spot. Los Angeles dropped to 1-7 on a nine-game trip and at 38-48 is a season-worst 10 games under .500.