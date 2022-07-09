Gibson keeps ball in the park as Bohm, Phils edge Cards 1-0

By DAVID SOLOMON

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kyle Gibson kept the ball in the park against St. Louis this time, Alec Bohm broke a scoreless tie with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies edged the St. Louis Cardinals 1-0. Gibson, who allowed four straight home runs by St. Louis in the first inning of his last outing, combined with a pair of relievers on a two-hitter. The Phillies have won three games in a row and five of their last six. Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson allowed two hits and two walks in six scoreless innings after not pitching beyond the fifth in each of his previous four starts. St. Louis has lost seven of nine.