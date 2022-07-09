Georgia’s Austin Hill wins NASCAR Xfinity race in Atlanta

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Georgia native Austin Hill claimed his second NASCAR Xfinity win of the season, leading an eight-car train across the line at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The 28-year-old Xfinity rookie is a native of Winston, a small town about an hour’s drive from the high-banked track that he considers home. Hill had a pair of runner-up truck finishes at Atlanta in 2020 and ’21, and another second-place showing behind Ty Gibbs in the Xfinity spring race, Finally, he crossed the line first at the 1.54-mile trioval, holding off Josh Berry. Ryan Truex, Tyler Reddick and Daniel Hemric rounded out the top five.