NYC gets 3 1st-half PKs, ends Revolution 10-game streak

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City was awarded a Major League Soccer record three penalty kicks in the first half and beat New England 4-2 behind a pair of Valentín Castellanos goals to stop the Revolution’s 10-game league unbeaten streak.Castellanos took over the MLS scoring lead with 12 goals. Gustavo Bou scored twice for the Revs, who played a man short after Andrew Farrell’s 41st-minute red card. New England had four wins and six draws since an April 23 loss to D.C. United. The 10-game unbeaten run was one shy the team record set in 2005 and matched in 2019.