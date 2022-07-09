BRITISH OPEN ’22: Looking back at 29 Opens at St. Andrews

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

Tom Kidd won the first British Open at St. Andrews. Zach Johnson won the most recent on the Old Course. Those victories are separated by a mere 142 years. The Open returns to St. Andrews this year for the 30th time. That’s the most of any links course in the rotation of golf’s oldest championship. The winners range from J.H. Taylor to Bobby Jones, Sam Snead to Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo to Tiger Woods. Nicklaus and Woods are among those who won on the Old Course consecutive times.