At Wimbledon, De Groot wins 7th straight wheelchair major

By CHRIS LEHOURITES

AP Sports Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Diede de Groot of the Netherlands closes in on compatriot Esther Vergeer’s records in women’s wheelchair tennis at just about every Grand Slam tournament. De Groot won her seventh straight major singles title and fourth overall at Wimbledon by beating Yui Kamiji of Japan 6-4, 6-2 on No. 3 Court. It was de Groot’s 15th singles title at one of the four biggest tournaments in tennis. Vergeer has 21. De Groot says “for 10 years she wasn’t beaten. Those are records that no one’s going to beat.” De Groot is doing a pretty decent job of trying. The Dutchwoman has won 15 major titles in 21 tournaments.