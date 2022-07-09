Allie Quigley wins WNBA 3-Point Contest a record fourth time

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Allie Quigley has won the WNBA 3-Point Contest for a record fourth time by putting together a perfect final rack. After Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins put up 21 points and Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard had 14. Quigley shot last and got 30 points. New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu and Zoe Brooks, a point guard from New Jersey who has committed to North Carolina State, combined to win the Skills Challenge.