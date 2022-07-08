Slafkovsky, Nemec lead new Slovak hockey golden generation

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

MONTREAL (AP) — Slovakia continues to make hockey history with what could be the next golden generation of talent. Juraj Slafkovsky and Simon Nemec were picked first and second in the NHL draft with Filip Pesar at No. 22 making it the first time three Slovak players went in the first round. Adam Sykora followed them in the second round. These developments are happening months after Slafkovsky and Nemec helped Slovakia win its first Olympic medal, a bronze. Longtime coach Craig Ramsay credits a shift to fast, up-tempo hockey for the sport’s turnaround in the Central European nation of 5 million people.