Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:38 PM

Rays break silence on lawsuit filed by limited partners

KION 2020

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays say the latest lawsuit filed by a group of limited partners who accuse Stuart Sternberg of wrongfully taking control of the team is a continuation of a “meritless and relentless campaign” against the club and its principal owner. The lawsuit filed in Pinellas-Pasco Circuit Court on June 27 alleges Sternberg transferred legal ownership to a company he owns without the consent of five limited partners, who together own less than 10% of the team. Similar suits were filed by the limited partners in May 2021 and February 2022. The Rays say the lawsuits are baseless.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content