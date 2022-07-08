Pogačar wins Tour de France stage 7 to extend lead

LA PLANCHE DES BELLES FILLES, France (AP) — Tadej Pogačar has won his second Tour de France stage in a row in the first summit finish of the race to extend his lead in the yellow jersey. Pogačar caught Lennard Kämna, who was agonizingly close to a breakaway win. He then overtook Jonas Vingegaard with one last sprint at the top of La Planche des Belles Filles. The mountain hits a 24% gradient near the top and was the site of Pogačar’s breakout moment on the 2020 Tour.