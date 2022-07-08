MLB union willing on international draft but for more money

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball players have said for the first time that they are prepared to accept a draft of international amateur players but proposed it include far more money than management’s plan and a more liberal structure. A person familiar with the plan told The Associated Press that the union proposed that a draft be allocated $260 million for the 2024 signing period, with teams having to guarantee slot values while having the flexibility to exceed them within bonus pools. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the details were not announced.