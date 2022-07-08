Marlins beat Mets 5-2 behind Cooper, De La Cruz

By SCOTT ORGERA

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Garrett Cooper hit a two-run homer off the right field foul pole and Bryan De La Cruz doubled three times as the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets 5-2 for their seventh win in nine games. Pablo López allowed one run and four hits in five innings for the Marlins, who had lost two straight after a six-game winning streak. Dylan Floro, Anthony Bass and Tanner Scott each pitched a scoreless inning. Scott got his 11th save in 13 chances.