Man sentenced on lesser charges in NBA player’s slaying

By ADRIAN SAINZ

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man serving life in prison after his first-degree murder conviction in the slaying of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright has been sentenced on lesser charges of conspiracy and attempted murder in the long-running case. Shelby County Judge Lee Coffee on Friday sentenced Billy Ray Turner to 25 years in prison for each of the conspiracy and attempted murder charges. Turner was convicted March 21 in the slaying of Wright, a 6-foot, 11-inch center who played 13 seasons in the NBA before he retired after the 2008-2009 season. The slaying is one of the most highly publicized murder cases in Memphis history.