LEADING OFF: Plenty of LA All-Stars; Ray to face former team

By The Associated Press

Los Angeles will be well represented in the July 19 All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani of the Angels were elected as starters along with Mookie Betts and Trea Turner of the Dodgers. Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk and Miami second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. were voted to start as first-time All-Stars, finishing atop their positions in the second round of fan voting. Elsewhere in the majors, Robbie Ray will face his former team for the first time when Toronto visits Seattle. Ray didn’t travel to Toronto when the Mariners played there in May because he’s unvaccinated.