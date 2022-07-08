Kolozsvary scores on game-ending balk as Reds beat Rays 2-1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Mark Kolozsvary scored on a game-ending balk by Matt Wisler in the 10th inning, lifting the Cincinnati Reds to a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Kolozsvary opened the 10th on second as a pinch-runner for Mike Moustakas. He advanced on Nick Senzel’s sacrifice bunt against Wisler. Albert Almora Jr. walked before Wisler’s balk with pinch-hitter Tyler Naquin at the plate. Tampa Bay had a chance to score in the top half of the inning, but Kyle Farmer cut down Francisco Mejia at the plate on Yandy Diaz’s grounder to shortstop against Josh Kuhnel. The play was upheld by a video review. Farmer then snared Wander Franco’s liner and stepped on second for an inning-ending double play.