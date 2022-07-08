Injured Berger withdraws from British Open; Theegala in

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Daniel Berger has withdrawn from the British Open next week at St. Andrews because of a back injury. Berger last week withdrew from the John Deere Classic. He was replaced in the field by Sahith Theegala, the PGA Tour rookie who has had three close calls at winning this year, most recently at the Travelers. While he made double bogey on the final hole, his runner-up finish moved him to No. 62 in the world. The R&A uses this week’s world ranking as the reserve list.