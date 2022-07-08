In big surprise, Semenya listed to run at worlds in Oregon

By GERALD IMRAY

AP Sports Writer

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Caster Semenya has been listed to compete at next week’s world championships in Oregon. It potentially sets up a surprise return to the big stage for one of track and field’s most contentious athletes. Semenya was listed for the women’s 5,000 meters. It’s an event the two-time Olympic champion has turned to after being banned from the 800 meters because of high testosterone. Semenya’s inclusion was unexpected after she didn’t make the qualifying time for the 5,000 and was not included in the South African team. It was reported that she was moved onto the list for the worlds after higher-ranked runners didn’t enter the championships.