Hamilton believes he’s close to F1 win, Sainz wants another

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

Lewis Hamilton believes he is close to winning again while Carlos Sainz Jr. is hungry for another Formula One victory heading into this weekend’s Austrian Prix. It took Sainz 150 races to finally win at a crash-marred Silverstone last Sunday when Hamilton collected a second straight podium to underline how the Mercedes upgrades are paying off. Back-to-back podiums have left the Briton confident that a first win is approaching. He last won 12 races ago at the penultimate race of 2021 in Saudi Arabia. The 7-time F1 champion says “I truly believe we can get a race win this year.”