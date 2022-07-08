Eugenio Suárez homers in 11th as Mariners top Blue Jays 5-2

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Eugenio Suárez hit a three-run homer off Sergio Romo in the 11th inning, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 for their season-best sixth straight victory. Suárez hit his 15th home run of the season and improved Seattle to 43-42, the first time the Mariners have been above .500 wins they were 12-11 on May 2. Romo threw just four pitches in his brief outing. The veteran was designated for assignment by Seattle late last month before signing with the Blue Jays. Former Toronto reliever Ryan Borucki picked up the win for Seattle pitching the 10th and 11th innings without allowing a run.