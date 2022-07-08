DC United goalkeeper Hamid out 2-3 months after hand surgery

WASHINGTON (AP) — D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid will be sidelined for two-to-three months following surgery on his left hand. The team said Friday that Hamid had the operation on June 30 with Dr. Peter Thomas of OrthoVirginia to repair a ruptured ligament. The 31-year-old played for Major League Soccer’s D.C. club from 2009-17, joined Denmark’s Midtjylland in 2018, then rejoined D.C. that August. Hamid has made eight appearances for the United States.