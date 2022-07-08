Competitive Matt Kenseth still chasing wins, makes SRX debut

By JENNA FRYER

AP Sports Writer

Matt Kenseth will make his debut this Saturday night in Superstar Racing Experience. The two-time Daytona 500 winner is entered in the final three races of the all-star summer series. He also plans to race next Tuesday night at Slinger Nationals in Wisconsin. He recently turned 50 and has a pair of grandchildren, but he’s training for the London Marathon and constantly trying to feed his competitive spirit.