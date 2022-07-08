Union ties MLS record for victory margin with 7-0 rout of DC

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — The Philadelphia Union tied the Major League Soccer record for victory margin with a 7-0 rout of D.C. United on Friday night behind Julián Carranzas’s first MLS hat trick. Mikael Uhrem, a 27-year-old forward in his first MLS season, and Alejandro Bedoya had two goals apiece in the first MLS multigoal game for each. Philadelphia set a team record for goals and was one shy of the league record. The victory margin matched the LA Galaxy’s 8-1 win over Dallas on June 4, 1998, and 7-0 wins by Chicago at Kansas City on July 4, 2001, the New York Red Bulls at New York City on May 21, 2016, and Atlanta against visiting New England on Sept. 13, 2017.