AP source: Blazers, Lillard agree to $122 million extension

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers have agreed on a $122 million, two-year extension that puts the Olympic gold medalist under contract through the 2026-27 season, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Friday. Lillard will make about $59 million in 2025-26, then about $63 million the next year, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Friday because the extension has not been announced.