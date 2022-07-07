Pogačar wins 6th stage of Tour and takes yellow jersey

LONGWY, France (AP) — Tadej Pogačar has won the sixth and longest stage of the Tour de France on Thursday to take the yellow jersey. The Slovenian pulled away in the sprint finish to take his first stage win this year after victory in the 2020 and 2021 Tours. He leads the Tour by four seconds from American rider Neilson Powless. Wout Van Aert was the leader heading into the imposing stage of nearly 220 kilometers through Belgium and northern France and was the focus of attention with a breakaway. He was caught with 11 kilometers remaining. Van Aert dropped off the peloton.