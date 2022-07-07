Miami to host next year’s World Baseball Classic final

NEW YORK (AP) — The Miami Marlins will host the semifinals and final of next year’s World Baseball Classic, which will be played for the first time since 2017. The tournament will start March 8 and end March 21 at loanDepot park. The field will expand from 16 teams to 20, with the top two nations from each of four five-team groups advancing from the first round. The top two teams in each quarterfinal group move on to the championship round. First-round games will take place at Intercontinental Stadium in Taichung, Taiwan; the Tokyo Dome in Japan; Chase Field in Phoenix; and in Miami.