Mets maul Marlins 10-0 behind Davis, McCann and Williams

By DENIS P. GORMAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — J.D. Davis hit his first major league grand slam, James McCann launched a three-run homer and the New York Mets routed the Miami Marlins 10-0 behind a splendid start from Trevor Williams. Davis set a career high with five RBIs and Williams pitched seven innings of two-hit ball as the NL East leaders won easily in the opener of a four-game series to improve to 6-2 against Miami this season. Starling Marte and Davis each had three of New York’s 12 hits. Davis also scored three times and combined with McCann to give the Mets eight RBIs from the bottom two spots in their batting order.